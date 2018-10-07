IndiGo suffers system snag across airports, apologises to customers

IndiGo informed its customers about the technical glitch through a tweet and issued a helpline number.

IndiGo airlines Sunday suffered a system snag across the all the airports in the country for around 90 minutes. Later, the airlines issued a statement and apologised to the customers. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes… our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now,” the airliner said in a statement.

Earlier, IndiGo informed its customers about the technical glitch through a tweet and issued a helpline number. The airliner expected more than the usual rush at the ticket counters. “#6ETravelAdvisory: For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://www.goindigo.in . You may also call us at 01246173838 (sic),” IndiGo said in a tweet.

IndiGo is one of the largest domestic airlines operating in the country and considered as one of the most pocket-friendly.

In a similar but greater in gravity incident last year, the air passengers had suffered major disruption at airports around the world after computer check-in systems crashed on September 28.

Problems were reported at major airports including London’s Heathrow and Gatwick, Changi in Singapore, Zurich, Melbourne, Johannesburg, and Washington DC’s Reagan Airport.