IndiGo, SpiceJet offers: Now, grab flight tickets for just Rs 899; check details

IndiGo, SpiceJet offers: A host of discount offers have been announced by different airlines under which the customers can avail flight tickets for as low as Rs 899. Among the major airlines, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India are the major players to come out with such discount offers.

SpiceJet offer

Spicejet has announced an offer under which it offers domestic flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs 899. The offer is valid till February 9, 2019 and the travel period on discount offer is applicable till September 25, 2019. For the customers booking using the SBI credit card, the airline is offering an additional 10 per cent discount on tickets.

IndiGo offer

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a discount offer under which tickets are being offered at a all-inclusive price of Rs 899. The offer period ends on February 9, 2018. This offer is valid for travel between February 20, 2019 and April 15, 2019.

The flights between Chennai and Bengaluru are being offered at a price of Rs 899. The other routes include: Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs. 999), Bengaluru to Hubli (starting at Rs. 1,002), Bengaluru to Coimbatore (starting at 1,251), Delhi to Jaipur (Rs. 1,249), and others.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.