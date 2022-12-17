IndiGo seeks DGCA nod for wet-leasing wide-body Boeing jets

IndiGo, the country’s biggest airline, has sought the approval of aviation regulator DGCA for wet-leasing Boeing 777 aircraft to ply between Delhi and Istanbul. If it gets the necessary approvals, it would be a first for IndiGo to operate wide-body type planes.

The proposed move will aid the company’s efforts at boosting capacity in the domestic market or on sectors which use its traditional narrow-body jets. IndiGo did not disclose the number of aircraft it had applied for approval with the regulator to be wet-leased.

Wet-leasing of an aircraft involves leasing of the planes along with its crew. It is considered to be a temporary measure to tide over capacity crunch.

A few week ago, the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) allowed carriers to induct wide-body planes on wet lease for up to one year, up from six months allowed earlier.

Indian airlines are struggling to create capacity amid a surge in demand for air travel, coupled with engine and repair issues. IndiGo further said MoCA gave its nod for the induction on wet lease.

IndiGo had applied to the ministry for exemption from the six months-only rule and allow it to wet-lease wide-body aircraft for two years, with the second year being on a period of extension.

“We are working closely with the authorities to obtain the approvals. This wet lease solution will enable us to better utilise our A321 narrow-body fleet to continue our network deployment in light of the global supply chain issues,” IndiGo added.

IndiGo has a fleet of nearly 280 aircraft comprising Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 and some ATRs. It operates operates more than 1,600 daily flights connecting 74 domestic and 26 international destinations.