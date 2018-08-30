IndiGo sale last day today: How to avail 15% discount on domestic, international flights

IndiGo is the country’s largest carrier with nearly 41 per cent market share. (Reuters)

IndiGo sale: Today is the last day to avail a 15 percent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. To receive benefits under the given offer, flyers need to make their booking latest by August 30, IndiGo website said. The ticket sale offer starts September 8 and ends on October 8 of this year. The no-frills airline is also offering a 10 percent discount on a one-way flight. On return flight, IndiGo offers a discount of 15 percent. A promo code ‘SEP15P’ has to be used to make bookings under the offer.

All about IndiGo offer

The IndiGo website mentioned that seats on offer are limited and the given discount is subject to availability of seats is at sole discretion of the airline. The website also said that the discount offer is not applicable to the government taxes and airport charges. This offer is applicable for bookings made during the offer period that is about 15 days ahead of the departure date, provided that the travel date is no later than October 8 this year, IndiGo also said.

The offer is only valid on non-stop flights on various sectors across the domestic and international network of IndiGo. The given offer can’t be along with other offers, schemes or promotional offer by the airline. The discount offer by the airline is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

If for any reasons the booking made gets cancelled, the issued promo code can’t be revalidated for making a new booking in its place. Airline’s conditions of carriage would be applicable on all the bookings made by the flyers under the offer, the airline also said.

IndiGo owns the right to modify or terminate the offer at any point of time without issuing any reason or without sending prior intimation. The decision by IndiGo with respect to all transactions made under the offer would be final and binding on all the participating flyers, the airline said.