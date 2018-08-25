IndiGo sale: Grab up to 15% discount on domestic, international flight tickets; check last date, routes

In order to get the discount, flyers will have to use the promo code ‘SEP15P’ while making the booking on IndiGo’s official website or mobile app.

IndiGo is offering a discount of up to 15 percent on domestic and international flight bookings. The customers will have to make booking latest by August 30, 2018, to avail the benefits under the offer. IndiGo sale offer begins September 8 and ends October 8 this year. The airline is offering a 10 percent discount on a one-way fare. A discount of 15 percent is on offer on the return fare. In order to get the discount, flyers will have to use the promo code ‘SEP15P’ while making the booking on IndiGo’s official website or mobile app.

About IndiGo’s latest discount offer:

The seats available under the offer are limited in number and the discount on offer is subject to availability and at the sole discretion of airline, IndiGo said. The discount on offer under the scheme is not applicable to the airport charges and the government taxes. The offer by the airline is valid for bookings which are made during the offer period i.e. nearly fifteen days before the departure date, provided that the travel date is no later than October 8 this year, the airline said.

Watch video: Jet Airways offers international flight tickets for as low as Rs 4,299

The IndiGo offer can only be made on non-stop flights on different sectors across the airline’s domestic and international network. The airline also said that the given offer can’t be clubbed along with other offers, scheme or promotional offer. The offer by IndiGo is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

The carrier also said that in case of booking getting canceled for some reason, the promo code or offer can’t be revalidated for making a new booking in its place. All the booking which are made under this flight offer would be subject to the airline’s conditions of carriage which are available on the website of the airline.

The airline holds the right to terminate or modify this offer at any point in time, without assigning any reason or without sending prior intimation. The decision of the airline with respect to all transactions which are made under the offer would be final and binding on all the participating customers, IndiGo said.