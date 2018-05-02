IndiGo Q4 net profit down 73.3% on year to Rs 117.6 crore; key figures in a nutshell

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 5,799.1 crore as compared to Rs 4,848.2 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

India’s largest airline by market share Interglobe Aviation-run IndiGo has reported a 73.3% decline in net profit to Rs 117.6 crore, even as the airline reported its highest fiscal year profit at Rs 2,242.37 crore. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 5,799.1 crore as compared to Rs 4,848.2 crore in the same period previous fiscal. The results assume significance even as Aditya Ghosh, the president of IndiGo has decided to step down from the firm. We take a closer look at the results, and bring to you 7 key figures in a nutshell.

1) IndiGo has reported a 73.3% decline in net profit to Rs 117.6 crore. Notably, the company has reported record profit after tax of Rs 22,423.74 million for fiscal 2018. The company said that results include certain credits received from manufacturers to offset some of the impact of aircraft groundings and delivery delays.

2) Revenue from Operations came in at Rs 230,208.87 million for the year ended March 2018, implying an increase of nearly 24% compared to last year; Revenue from operations of Rs 57,991. 13 million for the quarter ended March 2018, an increase of 19.6% compared to same period last year.

3) The company’s EBITDAR came in at Rs 11 ,320.65 million with EBlTDAR margin of 19.5% for the quarter ended March 2018 compared to EBITDAR of Rs 14,491.06 million and EBlTAR margin of 29.9% for the same period last year.

4) Profit Before Tax came in at Rs 1,662.06 million for the quarter ended March 2018, implying a decrease of 73. 1 % compared to the same period last year.

5) For the quarter, IndiGo saw its passenger ticket revenues at Rs 50,193.67 million, showing a robust increase of 17.9% and ancillary revenues were Rs 6,660.78 million, recording an increase of 21.5% compared to the same period last year.

6) The total debt as on 31st March 20 18 was Rs 24.527.21 million. “The entire debt for lndiGo is aircraft related. lndiGo does not have any working capital debt,” IndiGo said.

7) For the period January-March 20 18, the company had a Technical Dispatch Reliability of 99.87%, on-time performance of 78. 1 % at four key metros and flight cancellation rate of 1.74%.