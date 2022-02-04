  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndiGo posts Rs 130 crore profit in Q3

Revenue from operations jumped to Rs 9,294.8 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 4,910 crore in the same period a year ago.

Written by PTI
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago period.

“I am pleased that we were able to report a profit for the third quarter. It demonstrates that our business model is fundamentally strong.

“Our employees have remained a pillar of strength throughout this health crisis and have steadfastly provided superior service to our customers,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

