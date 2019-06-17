IndiGo places USD 20-bn order for LEAP 1-A engines with US-based CFM International

By: |
Published: June 17, 2019 7:54:55 PM

Calling it the "largest ever single engine order in history", the airline said that "delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020."

IndiGo, LEAP 1-A engines, CFM International, 20-billion, industry newsIndiGo has been a CFM customer since 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 17 A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. (Reuters)

Budget carrier IndiGo Monday announced that it has placed a 20-billion order for LEAP-1A engines with US-based CFM International to power its future fleet of 280 narrow body aircraft. Calling it the “largest ever single engine order in history”, the airline said that “delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020.”

IndiGo has been a CFM customer since 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 17 A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. “We are pleased to partner with CFM for our next batch of Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo. IndiGo has a fleet of over 230 aircraft. Out of these 230, the airline said that 215 aircraft belong to Airbus “A320/321 family”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IndiGo places USD 20-bn order for LEAP 1-A engines with US-based CFM International
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop