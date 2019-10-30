Indigo places order for 300 Airbus planes

IndiGo has been facing tough times with co-founders Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia locked in a bitter dispute over control of the airline.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday placed orders for 300 Airbus A320 neo family aircraft. The order comprises a mix of A320neo, A321neo and long-range A321XLR aircraft. This will take IndiGo’s total number of A320neo Family aircraft orders to 730, the airline said in a statement.

Though the company did not disclose the value of the order, according to the Airbus website, the list price of 300 aircraft works out to roughly $33-billion but airlines usually get hefty discounts on bulk orders.

The A321XLR aircraft has a maximum seating capacity of 244 passengers with up to nine hours of flight time, opening up new overseas markets for IndiGo.

The airline has been rapidly expanding its international network this year. It started direct flights to cities like Istanbul in Turkey, Chengdu and Guangzou in China and Ho Chi Minh city and Hanoi in Vietnam.

The Gurugram-based carrier had in 2011 placed an order for 180 Airbus A320 aircraft. It also placed an order of 250 Airbus A320neo aircraft, making it the largest single order ever in Airbus history, in August 2015.

IndiGo has been facing tough times with co-founders Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia locked in a bitter dispute over control of the airline.

The airline, which commanded 48.2% domestic market share in September 2019, currently has a fleet of 247 aircraft including 89 A320 neos, 129 A320 ceos, 22 ATRs and 7 A321 neo.

“India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world’s best air transportation system, to serve more customers and to deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle free experience to them,” said Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo.

IndiGo’s net losses widened to Rs 1,062 crore in Q2FY20 as compared to Rs 651 crore a year ago due to higher expenses.

The no-frills carrier has lowered its capacity growth guidance for FY20 from 30% y-o-y to 25% y-o-y due to delay in delivery of new aircraft from Airbus.

Dutta had said Airbus is struggling to keep pace with the deliveries due to supply chain problems and it could take 3-6 months to catch up with the deliveries.