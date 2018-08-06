IndiGo Paytm offer: Grab 10% flat cashback on flight tickets today; check details

According to the terms and conditions available on the company’s website, the minimum booking value to avail the offer is Rs 2,500.

IndiGo Paytm offer: In a bid to woo customers this lean season, India’s largest airline by market share IndiGo has come out with a lucrative offer. The domestic carrier is offering a flat 10% cashback for bookings made through Paytm. Notably, the offer is valid only for today, ie, 6th August 2018 for flight bookings made between 00:01 hours and 23:59 hours on IndiGo’s website and mobile application, where the payment is made through One97 Communications’ Paytm app. Notably, customers can avail a 10% cashback up to a maximum of Rs 500.

According to the terms and conditions available on the company’s website, the minimum booking value to avail the offer is Rs 2,500. “A Customer is permitted to avail of the Offer only once during the Promotion Period. Cashback will be credited to the Customer’s Paytm account within 7 working days from the time of the Booking,” said the company’s website.

Meanwhile, under its ‘Europe on Sale’ scheme, Jet Airways is offering up to 30% discount on flight tickets. To avail the offer, flyers have to purchase flight tickets till August 17, 2018, according to the company website. The latest offer is applicable on base fare in economy segment only and is valid on select flights to Europe operated by the airline and its codeshare partners namely Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

In the latest quarter, Interglobe Aviation-run IndiGo reported a 73.3% decline in net profit to Rs 117.6 crore. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 5,799.1 crore as compared to Rs 4,848.2 crore in the same period previous fiscal. IndiGo’s quarterly results were its worst in the last three years, mainly impacted by adverse foreign exchange, high fuel costs and a competitive fare environment.