IndiGo offer: Now, grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,999 on new routes; check details

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 4:01 PM

IndiGo offer: Budget airline IndiGo has announced a new discount offer under which customer can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,999 on non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Bhopal, starting January 5 this year. Similarly, airline is offering tickets on non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Jabalpur for as low as Rs 1,999. IndiGo will start daily, non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Bengaluru starting from December 11 later this year. The airline is also offering return fares starting from Rs 21,599 on the route.

“Go take a dip in history as we introduce our 65th destination, Jabalpur with non-stop flight from Hyderabad. Book now,” IndiGo has tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier this month, IndiGo began its operations on the Bengaluru-Allahabad route. A customer can avail this offer by booking their tickets through IndiGo’s official website- goindigo.in.

Meanwhile, the largest Indian air carrier had earlier this month put 10 lakh seats up for grabs, with fares starting from Rs 899. The airline offer ended on November 25. IndiGo is the largest domestic airline with a market share of nearly 43 percent in October.

IndiGo is a low-cost airline headquartered at Gurgaon, Haryana, India. It is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with a 41.3 percent domestic market share as of June 2018.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking the tickets.

