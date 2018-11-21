IndiGo offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 899; check routes, other details

IndiGo offer: The 5-day ‘Fare-tastic Winters!’ offer begins November 21, 2018 and ends November 25, 2018.

IndiGo offer: Low-cost air carrier IndiGo has announced a new discount offer under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,199 for international flights. The 5-day ‘Fare-tastic Winters!’ offer begins November 21, 2018 and ends November 25, 2018. The interested customers can be booked for travel from 6 December 2018 to 15 April 2019, IndiGo website said.

The routes include: Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1599), Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,899), Delhi-Chennai (Rs 2,899), Delhi-Bhubaneswar (Rs 2,799), Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,899), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,999) and Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar (Rs 2,199).

“Our Sale will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, So kick start winters with fares starting ₹899. Book your flights today!,” airline website announced the offer.

“IndiGo’s all-inclusive Rs 899 fare is valid for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period. The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 15 April 2019,” IndiGo said.

IndiGo is a low-cost airline headquartered at Gurgaon, Haryana. It is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with over 40 percent domestic market share as of present.

Note: Read the terms & conditions of offer carefully before booking tickets.