IndiGo offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 899; check routes, other details

IndiGo offer: The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.

IndiGo offer: Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced a special offer under which customers can avail flight tickets for as low as Rs 899 (all-inclusive). The offer ends February 9, 2019, airline said on its website. The sale offer is valid for travel between February 20, 2019 and April 15, 2019.

Routes

The flights between Chennai and Bengaluru are being offered at a price of Rs 899. The other routes include: Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs. 999), Bengaluru to Hubli (starting at Rs. 1,002), Bengaluru to Coimbatore (starting at 1,251), Delhi to Jaipur (Rs. 1,249), and others.

For more details, log on to IndiGo’s official website.

Also read: Share Market Live: Sensex ends 385 points higher, Nifty above 11,050; Tech Mahindra, Zee Entertainment rally

Terms & conditions

Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customers subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.

Discount is not applicable on airport charges and Government taxes.

The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network.

This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference.

The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also come out with domestic and international flight tickets beginning from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,699, respectively in a limited-period offer. SpiceJet’s offer is valid till February 9, 2019. According to SpiceJet’s website, spicejet.com, the travel period on discount offer is valid till September 25, 2019.

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking tickets.