IndiGo offer: Last day to grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,199; check details

Today is the last day to avail IndiGo’s offer as the sale is applicable for tickets booked till 9 October 2018.

In a bid to woo customers, low-cost carrier IndiGo is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099 in a latest sale. Today is the last day to avail the offer as the sale is applicable for tickets booked till 9 October 2018. The travel period for the offer must be before 31 March 2019, according to IndiGo’s website. “It’s time for you to stop planning and start booking as we bring to you some irresistible fares. Book with fares starting INR1199* on select destinations and take off to your next vacay spot,” IndiGo said on ite website. However, the offer is not valid on blackout dates, 15 December 2018 – 15 January 2019. According to the terms and conditions,

this is a limited inventory sale, subject to availability of seats. Further, this offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. Customers can also grab an additional SuperCash of 15% of the total amount of booking. The offer is valid for bookings made between October 1 to October 31. “Under this Offer, the customer will be eligible for Mobikwik SuperCash calculated at Fifteen percent (15%) of the total amount of Booking, subject to maximum of INR 500 (Rupees Five hundred) MobiKwik SuperCash,” the website said.

Many domestic airlines have been coming up with offers in the past few months in a bid to woo customers in the lean-season. The airline have been facing issues of higher fuel costs and declining rupee value. According to a recent IBEF report, the civil aviation industry in India is one of the fastest growing in the country during the past three years and is considered the third largest domestic civil aviation market in the world. India is touted to become the world’s largest domestic civil aviation market in the next decade.