IndiGo offer: Grab flight tickets for just Rs 899; check routes, other details

IndiGo offer: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a sale offer under which customers can book domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 899 (all-inclusive). The flyers can also grab flight tickets for just Rs 3,399 (all-inclusive) on international routes of the airline, the airline said. The bookings for the offer starts today i.e. January 9, 2019 and ends January 13, 2019.

The four-day offer – ‘New Year New Sale’ – is valid for travel from January 24, 2019 to April 15, 2019 and can be availed till Sunday, according to the official website of the airline. The offer is valid on non-stop flights on different sectors across the airline’s network.

The flyers can book tickets on all channels available during the offer period. The fares, however, don’t include airport charges and government taxes. In addition, the sale offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings. “This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable,” IndiGo also said.

The budget carries didn’t disclose the number of seats on offer under the sale offer on its website. “Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo,” the airline also noted.

IndiGo is a low-cost airline headquartered at Gurgaon. The airline was founded as a private company by Rahul Bhatia of InterGlobe Enterprises and Rakesh Gangwal, a United States-based expatriate Indian in 2006.