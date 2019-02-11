IndiGo offer: Book flight tickets for as low as Rs 899; check route, other details here

During the offer, Delhi to Dubai flight was observed to be around Rs 6,670 for the one way trip.

With IndiGo’s lucrative deal for domestic flyers valid till 13th Feb 2019, you can now fly at fares starting at Rs 899 for domestic flights and at Rs 3399 for International flights. This offer is available for travels between 26th Feb 2019 to 26th Sep 2019, as per the IndiGo website.

Under the offer, some attractively priced routes include Delhi to Mumbai flight will cost around Rs 2,424 on 19 September 2019. Whereas, a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru is priced around Rs 2,699 for the same date. A Mumbai to Bengaluru flight will cost you a little more than Rs 2,000, according to the fares available on the IndiGo’s website.

International Destinations

During the offer, Delhi to Dubai flight was observed to be around Rs 6,670 for the one way trip. The same from Mumbai can be availed at Rs 8,114 for 19th Sept 2019. These prices are indicative and subject to change for various dates.

For a Mumbai to Singapore flight, you will be shelling about Rs 7,806. The same will cost around Rs. 7,672 from Delhi.

Other International destinations covered by the airline include Phuket and Bangkok (Thailand), Doah (Qatar), Kuwait, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh) etc.

Other Offers

The airline is also offering some exclusive benefits to various cardholders. American Express cardholders can get a cashback of 20% upto Rs 2,000 by booking tickets via the card. Also, Mastercard holders can avail a 20% off on in-flight foods and beverages by paying on-board via the card.

Discounts are also available on RBL bank Debit and Credit card as a 15% cashback offer is provided by the airline to its users. Also, Digibank by DBS customers can also be benefited with 10% cashback offer upto Rs 750. This offer is only available on Debit cards. Those with Airtel payments bank can get a 10% cashback up to Rs 200 by paying from their accounts.

MobiKwik users are also in for a treat as you can get 15% Mobikwik Supercash up to Rs 400 by paying via Mobikwik wallet.