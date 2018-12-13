IndiGo New Year sale: Grab international flight tickets for just Rs 3,299; check details

IndiGo offers more than 1,200 flights to 63 domestic destinations, including 49 domestic and 14 international ones. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

IndiGo offer: Budget airline IndiGo has announced a discount offer which offers flyers an opportunity to book flight tickets for as low as Rs 3,299 on overseas routes ahead of New Year. The 5-day booking offer began December 12, 2018 and ends on December 16, 2018. The tickets that are booked under the offer are valid for travel from December 27, 2018 to April 15, 2019, IndiGo said on its website.

“The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 (Fifteen) days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The tickets can either be booked on the official website of the airline or its app. IndiGo also said that the tickets provided to the booking customers are subject to availability as inventory on offer is limited.

“As December marks the beginning of Christmas and New Year celebrations across the world, we are offering the lowest fares to our customers who wish to travel overseas with family and friends as part of their winter vacations. Through this special sale initiative, we wish our customers Merry Christmas and a great 2019,” IndiGo also said.

The airline at present offers more than 1,200 flights to 63 domestic destinations, including 49 domestic and 14 international ones. For more information, customers can visit the official website of the airline.

Earlier, Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara had announced with a ’24-hour only’ festive sale offering tickets for just Rs 999. The bookings opened from 00:01 hours of December 12, 2018, for travel between December 27, 2018 and April 10, 2019.

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.