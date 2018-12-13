IndiGo New Year sale: Grab international flight tickets for just Rs 3,299; check details

By: | Updated: December 13, 2018 1:22 PM

IndiGo offer: Budget airline IndiGo has announced a discount offer which offers flyers an opportunity to book flight tickets for as low as Rs 3,299 on overseas routes ahead of New Year.

IndiGo offers more than 1,200 flights to 63 domestic destinations, including 49 domestic and 14 international ones. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

IndiGo offer: Budget airline IndiGo has announced a discount offer which offers flyers an opportunity to book flight tickets for as low as Rs 3,299 on overseas routes ahead of New Year. The 5-day booking offer began December 12, 2018 and ends on December 16, 2018. The tickets that are booked under the offer are valid for travel from December 27, 2018 to April 15, 2019, IndiGo said on its website.

“The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 (Fifteen) days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Also read: Share market live updates: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty above 10,800; Yes Bank zooms 4%; Sun Pharma down 3%

The tickets can either be booked on the official website of the airline or its app. IndiGo also said that the tickets provided to the booking customers are subject to availability as inventory on offer is limited.

“As December marks the beginning of Christmas and New Year celebrations across the world, we are offering the lowest fares to our customers who wish to travel overseas with family and friends as part of their winter vacations. Through this special sale initiative, we wish our customers Merry Christmas and a great 2019,” IndiGo also said.

The airline at present offers more than 1,200 flights to 63 domestic destinations, including 49 domestic and 14 international ones. For more information, customers can visit the official website of the airline.

Earlier, Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara had announced with a ’24-hour only’ festive sale offering tickets for just Rs 999. The bookings opened from 00:01 hours of December 12, 2018, for travel between December 27, 2018 and  April 10, 2019.

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IndiGo New Year sale: Grab international flight tickets for just Rs 3,299; check details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition