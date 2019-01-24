IndiGo names Ronjoy Dutta as new CEO; here’s all you must know

InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India’s biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday appointed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer (CEO) for five years.

InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India’s biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday named Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer (CEO) for five years. “Approved the appointment of Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from January 24, 2019,” the airline said in a regulatory filing. The company also approved the appointment of Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman.

Ronojoy Dutta, 67 years, is B.S. Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and MBA from Harvard Business School. He was a co-founder and Managing Director of ACO Investment, renowned investment advisory firm in field of aviation and infrastructure. Dutta served as the President of Air Sahara from 2005 to 2008, President of United Airlines from 1999 till 2002.

He led the Board of United Airlines every year from 1995 to 2002 in developing 5 year strategic plan. Dutta served on the board of United Airlines from 1999 2002, US Airways from 2003- 2004 and Marsico Trust Funds from 1997-2005.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of India’s biggest airline by market share IndiGo on reported a third-quarter profit loss of 74.95 percent, dragged down by higher crude prices, rupee depreciation and fierce competition. The net profit was Rs 190.9 crore in the three months ended December, compared with Rs 762 crore a year earlier, the airline said in a regulatory filing.

“Looking at this last quarter, I would like to make the following points – We have posted a profit of INR 1.9 billion in a continued difficult environment and have grown our fleet by one aircraft a week for a 33% capacity increase for the quarter. Very few airlines around the world have the operational resilience to absorb such rapid growth and I want to thank all our employees for being up for this challenge,” Rahul Bhatia, interim CEO of IndiGo said.