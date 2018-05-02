IndiGo Mumbai-Dubai flight returned after smoke warning in cargo compartment

IndiGo has been in the news for quite some time due to various reasons. (Reuters)

IndiGo has been in the news for quite some time due to various reasons. On Wednesday, an Indigo flight en route to Dubai from Mumbai returned as a precaution. Indigo flight 6E 61 from Mumbai to Dubai returned to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as a precaution due to a smoke warning in the cargo compartment. According to the official statement, 176 passengers, plus two infants and crew landed safely.

The statement added that the aircraft was inspected and it was revealed that is was a false alarm. The flight departed after the change of aircraft.

