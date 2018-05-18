IndiGo Lucknow-Mumbai flight grounded due to technical snag; passengers vent out on social media to narrate ordeal

Passengers of on board an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Mumbai had a harrowing time today morning as they spent around three hours on the stationary aircraft after one of its engines developed a technical snag.

Passengers of on board an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Mumbai had a harrowing time today morning as they spent around three hours on the stationary aircraft after one of its engines developed a technical snag. The passengers took to social media to narrate their ordeal, with one of them claiming that it was hot inside the plane as the air conditioners weren’t functioning. Flight 6E 685, which was supposed to depart for Mumbai at 7.45 am, took off after 11 am after the snag was rectified. “Indigo flight Lucknow Mumbai 6E 685 is stuck at the lucknow airport due to some technical problems, why they dnt check their aircraft’s before allowing pax to board,” a passenger wrote on Twitter.

“It’s frustrating, the ac of aircraft are not working,why this technical snag was not detected before completing the boarding?” tweeted another. According to the airline, the plane was about to take off when it developed a snag in the engine. “VT-IEI (non-neo) aircraft, operating 6E685 flight was ready to depart to Mumbai from Lucknow. After start up, the engine developed a minor snag. The aircraft was held at Lucknow for minor rectification,” the airline said in a statement.