Indigo likely to announce pact with Qatar Airways

Budget carrier IndiGo is likely to announce a codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways on November 7. This would allow the two carriers to sell seats on each others’ flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which owns the airline, gained 1.77% to close at Rs 1,461.45 on BSE. The largest domestic carrier had signed its first codeshare pact in December 2018 with Turkish Airlines. IndiGo, in a statement on Tuesday, said the two airlines would make a strategic business announcement.

Qatar Airways chief executive officer Akbar al Baker in the past has shown interest in investing in IndiGo. On October 29, IndiGo placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo-family planes. The airline flies to 23 international destinations including Turkey, China, Vietnam and Myanmar.