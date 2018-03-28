IndiGo launches special fare scheme for SME businesses: Key benefits for small business flyers

Apart from benefits such as lower cancellation fees and complimentary meals, IndiGo is also providing a detailed MIS to help the businesses track their travel spends under its SME scheme. (Image: PTI)

India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo has launched a special scheme catering to the needs of SME businesses. According to Indigo’s latest advertisement, businesses enrolling under the SME Program’s can avail benefits such as unlimited booking changes, lower cancellation at Rs 1,500 and a free snack and beverage. Apart from benefits such as lower cancellation fees and complimentary meals, IndiGo is also providing a detailed MIS to help the businesses track their travel spends.

In order to avail these benefits, the SME business will have to register itself under the Program by completing the registration form and submitting all documents on IndiGo’s website. Once the registration has been approved by the airline, the SME Customer shall be issued a unique Login ID.

The terms and conditions of the offer specify that only confirmed bookings made through the IndiGo’s website using the unique Login ID (“Booking”) will be eligible for the complementary snack (1 food item and 1 beverage) and change fee.

Further, IndiGo says that tickets booked under this program are subject to availability and IndiGo’s conditions of carriage. “Any change or cancellation to a Booking shall be subject to IndiGo’s conditions of carriage, as expressly modified with respect to the Change Fees and cancellation fees specified under sub paragraphs (ii) and (iii) of paragraph 4 of this Program,” the airline said on its website.

Last week, IndiGo announced that it has partially shifted its operations to Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, from Terminal 1 earlier. “IndiGo expands to T2. Flight numbers will depart from and arrive at Terminal 2, Delhi, starting 25th March,” IndiGo said on its website. Notably, the flights which operating from Terminal 2 will be numbered from 6E 2000 to 6E 2999. Further, all other domestic flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1D and International flights from Terminal 3, Delhi, the website said.