IndiGo latest offer: Book flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check details

IndiGo Monsoon sale: In a bid to woo passengers this monsoon season, domestic airline IndiGo has come out with an using which customers can book tickets for as low as Rs 999. Interestingly, this offer by IndiGo comes at a time when two other airlines have also announced a sale. The offer, which began on July 4th will last for two more days till July 8, 2018. According to the details available on the company’s website, the travel period for the offer must be between 4th July 2018 to 27th September 2018. A few attractively priced destinations include from Bengaluru to Kochi at Rs 1,201; Ahmedabad to Mumbai at Rs 1,349; Ahmedabad to Pune at Rs 1,401; Bengaluru to Chennai at Rs 1,401 and Chennai to Banglore at Rs 999. The offer is only available on limited seats and on selected sectors and flights.

Notably, the budget carrier is also offering a 10% discount upto Rs 500 for flight bookings made using Paytm, on the IndiGo app. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights operating in the domestic network. Further, the offer is not applicable group bookings.

The offer to avail the cashback is applicable only for today. Further, the minimum booking amount has been set at Rs 2,500. Other domestic carriers too have come up with exciting deals to garner customers in this monsoon period. SpiceJet has come up with a discount offer on air tickets on domestic routes starting at Rs 999 for bookings made between 4 July and 8 July for travel between July and October. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299 under its monsoon sale. The offer is valid till July 8, 2018 and the travel period till January 31, 2019.

Jet Airways, under its ‘Your Next Vacation Awaits’ scheme is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on economy flight tickets. The airline is also offering Rs 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes under the same scheme. The discount offer is applicable till July 31, 2018.