IndiGo is not so surprising beneficiary of Jet Airways crisis; market share up to 47%

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 12:41 PM

With the airline being able to increase its market share to 47%, IndiGo has got the largest share of the pie.

IndiGo crumbling under its own weight! Curious case of mismatch between flights, pilot hiringIndiGo has been a forerunner in India’s aviation industry.

Amid the turbulent times that Jet Airways has been witnessing for the past few months, budget carrier IndiGo has emerged as a not so surprising beneficiary of all the chaos. With the airline being able to increase its market share to 47%, IndiGo has got the largest share of the pie even though all other carriers have recorded an increase in passengers as well post Jet Airways crisis, says a report by Prabhudas Lilladher.

“Taking advantage from the grounding of Jet Airways & Boeing 737 Max, IndiGo further consolidated its leadership position in the domestic market (pax carried) as its market share expanded… to 47%,” said the report. The grounding of Boeing 737 MAX airlines combined with the Jet Airways shut down has also helped SpiceJet, Go Air, Vistara and AirAsia with their market share now at 13.7%, 10%, 4% and 6% respectively, the report added.

IndiGo has been a forerunner in India’s aviation industry, with it being the largest domestic carrier in the number of passengers. The airline has maintained an above 40% market share by passengers carried since March 2018. Meanwhile, AirAsia and Vistara have been in a neck to neck competition, the report cited DGCA data. However, the recent chaos has strengthened IndiGo’s position. Meanwhile, queries have been sent to IndiGo for comments.

IndiGo has been on an expansion spree, possibly having tapped the nerve of the market. While Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked the airlines to expand their fleet to cater to the peak summer season, the increasing prices and the gap created by the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and grounding of Jet Airways fleet, IndiGo, along with Vistara was a step ahead of the government as they had been expanding their fleet before the DGCA request.

The airline announced the addition of six more flights yesterday as well which have been added keeping in mind the growing demand from business and leisure travellers, the airline said. These flights will commence operations on 25 May 2019 and will be daily flights to Bhopal, Allahabad and Patna from Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IndiGo is not so surprising beneficiary of Jet Airways crisis; market share up to 47%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition