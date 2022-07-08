IndiGo hikes pilots’ pay by a further 8%

IndiGo has increased the salaries of its pilots by 8%. The move comes days after 50% of its flights faced delays, with several cabin crew members reporting sick but apparently appearing for job interviews at a rival carrier. The pay hike also comes at a time when the air traffic is improving.

The carrier has also reinstated overtime allowance for pilots to the pre-Covid level. These would come into effect from August 1. IndiGo had effected a 28% salary cut for pilots in 2020 following Covid-led restrictions. In April this year, it announced an upward revision of 8%. However, even after Thursday’s 8% increase, the salaries remain 16% lower than the pre-Covid levels.

With nearly 1,600 domestic and international flights on a daily basis, the airline is currently operating more flights than the pre-pandemic levels. On July 2, 55% of IndiGo’s domestic flights got delayed on account of a significant number of cabin crew members taking sick leaves. According to sources, most of them went for the second phase of the recruitment drive organised by Tata-owned Air India on the same day.

Apart from IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara have also raised the salaries of their pilots. In some cases, their salaries have been restored to the pre-pandemic levels as well.