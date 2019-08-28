IndiGo, GoAir summoned over faulty engines; DGCA calls ‘urgent’ meet 3 years after issue surfaced

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked Pratt & Whitney to issue some spare engines to the airlines.

Aviation watchdog DGCA has summoned two of India’s budget carriers Indigo and GoAir after reports surfaced of failure of another Airbus Neo aircraft. “An urgent meeting with GoAir and Indigo airlines has been called in the afternoon to review the performance of Airbus Neo aircraft in their fleet,” Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. These airlines have been facing glitch in the Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine that is used in the A320 planes and the meeting may address the same issue, news agency PTI reported sources as saying. Several P&W engined Airbus A320 Neo planes have been grounded as a precautionary measure since 2016. The planes have faced glitches both mid-air and while on-ground.

Recently, India’s largest domestic carrier by passenger flown — IndiGo — had to ground the same plane due to technical glitches and the carrier had to take permission from DGCA to fly it without passengers for engine replacement. Seven other cases have been reported in previous fortnight regarding Neo Airbus engine failures. While the first failure dates back to three years and over 100 breakdowns have been recorded so far, the airlines are still using the faulty engines.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked Pratt & Whitney to issue some spare engines to the airlines so that they can replace the old engines. According to media reports, both IndiGo and GoAir are likely to get new Pratt & Whitney engines in September and the same will be deployed in Airbus 320 and A321 neo planes. This will be preceded by a software upgradation done to address main gearbox issues, according to a senior DGCA official, PTI reported the person earlier.

About 400 A320 Neo planes that are running on the old engines are still operational worldwide. IndiGo and GoAir fly about 120-130 of these planes, the sources told PTI. IndiGo has 79 A320 neos, five A321 neos, 134 A320s and 18 ATRs in its total fleet of 236 aircraft. On the other hand, GoAir flies 35 A320 neos and 16 A320s.