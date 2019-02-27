IndiGo, Jet Airways, GoAir flights on hold; Chandigarh, Srinagar, other routes suspended amid Indo-Pak tension

Air flight carriers including IndiGo, Jet Airways, GoAir, SpiceJet, Vistara have kept their flights on hold amid ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan on Wednesday. The five airports including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been closed for civilian flights, news agency PTI reported.

“Due to airspace closure, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun have been temporarily suspended,” IndiGo tweeted.

“Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: https://goair.in or SMS G8 <space> FlightNo to 57333,” GoAir also said on twitter.

Jet Airways informed: “As per instructions from Delhi ATC regarding airport closure, flight operations to/from Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu & Leh have been suspended until further notice. We request our guests check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.”

“Due to air space restrictions, flights UK611 (Delhi-Sringar-Jammu), UK612 (Jammu-Srinagar-Delhi), UK735 (Mumbai-Amritsar), UK736 (Amritsar-Mumbai), UK976 (Delhi-Amritsar) and UK707 (Amritsar-Delhi) stand cancelled for today. Please stay tuned for the updates.Thank you,” Vistara said.

“Due to airspace restriction, flights to/from Srinagar (SXR), Jammu (IXJ), Adampur (AIP) and Amritsar (ATQ) are affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” SpiceJet noted.

Earlier today, Pakistani fighter jets violated India’s air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. However, they were soon pushed back by the Indian aircraft, news agency PTI quoted a top official as saying. Pakistani jets also dropped bombs when forced back by IAF jets, PTI added.

“The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning,” the official said. They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol, he added.