IndiGo, GoAir ground 9 A320 neos on engine woes: DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said that nine Airbus A320 neos, including seven belonging to IndiGo, are grounded due to distress in the combustion chamber of their engines. The aviation regulator informed that the decision has been taken as a precautionary step.

“These groundings are due to combustor distress found during routine scheduled boroscope inspection. These are all Block B combustors. As and when combustor distress is found beyond laid down limits, aircraft is removed from service for engine replacement. There are no safety concerns as such,” DGCA said in a statement. It refers to inspection done using a boroscope – an optical device that is used for inspecting parts that are generally inaccessible.

Two aircraft belonging to Go Air are amongst the grounded fleet fitted with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

Both IndiGo and Go Air have been grappling with P&W engines for several months now. In March, the DGCA had grounded 11 Airbus A320 neo planes due to mid-air shutdown. The regulator said the A320neos, inducted after March 2018, are coming with P&W engines fitted with Block C combustors which has better life.

“These engines are being continuously monitored and safety issues are addressed adequately. DGCA and airlines remain in touch with the manufacturer on the issue. No additional measure is required to be taken,” it added.

A total of 60 A320 neos — Indigo’s 41 and 19 of Go Air — are fitted with P&W engines. IndiGo management had recently expressed displeasure over continuing troubles with A320 neos.

“The neos continue to have issues resulting in a couple of parts wearing out sooner than they should and we are not happy with the situation. Pratt & Whitney and Airbus are working on fixing these issues,” Rahul Bhatia, interim CEO Indigo, had told analysts after Q1 FY19 results last month.