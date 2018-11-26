IndiGo gets some hilarious ideas on Twitter after it decides to charge for web check-ins

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 11:22 AM

After IndiGo said that it will be charging a fee for its web check-in facility, Twitter users came up with some hilarious ideas for the budget airline to make some extra bucks.

Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri said that IndiGo may also begin charging for loo and oxygen masks soonStand-up comedian Atul Khatri said that IndiGo may also begin charging for loo and oxygen masks soon.

After IndiGo said on Twitter that it will be charging a fee for its web check-in facility, Twitter users came up with some hilarious ideas for the budget airline to make some extra bucks. It all started when IndiGo, responding to a query on Twitter informed that it has revised its policy and that all seats will be chargeable for web check-in.

A Twitter user asked IndiGo if it was charging for a web check-in as the person was not able to do it without selecting a seat and all seat selection was against a fee. To this, IndiGo responded: As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability.

As soon as IndiGo informed about the changed policy, reactions erupted on Twitter, with some hilarious ones. Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri said that IndiGo may also begin charging for loo and oxygen masks soon, while Akash Banerjee called extra charge for window seats ‘beautiful landing cess.

In fact, a couple of Twitter users suggested that they can bring their own seats.

 

After witnessing the reaction from people, Ministry of Civil Aviation swung into action and tried to calm the consumers by saying that it has taken note of the situation and is reviewing these fees to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IndiGo gets some hilarious ideas on Twitter after it decides to charge for web check-ins
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition