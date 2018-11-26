IndiGo gets some hilarious ideas on Twitter after it decides to charge for web check-ins

Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri said that IndiGo may also begin charging for loo and oxygen masks soon.

After IndiGo said on Twitter that it will be charging a fee for its web check-in facility, Twitter users came up with some hilarious ideas for the budget airline to make some extra bucks. It all started when IndiGo, responding to a query on Twitter informed that it has revised its policy and that all seats will be chargeable for web check-in.

A Twitter user asked IndiGo if it was charging for a web check-in as the person was not able to do it without selecting a seat and all seat selection was against a fee. To this, IndiGo responded: As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability.

As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability. ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2018

As soon as IndiGo informed about the changed policy, reactions erupted on Twitter, with some hilarious ones. Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri said that IndiGo may also begin charging for loo and oxygen masks soon, while Akash Banerjee called extra charge for window seats ‘beautiful landing cess.

That day is not too far when Indigo will start charging for the loo and for the oxygen mask which falls in case of sudden drop in air pressure. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 26, 2018

Dear @IndiGo6E,

Here’s another fucked up idea to fleece passengers.

For flights to Leh and other scenic destinations…charge extra for windows, by slapping a ‘Beautiful Landing Cess’????

???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6NiWBrSFCK — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) November 25, 2018

In fact, a couple of Twitter users suggested that they can bring their own seats.

I buy a table-mate pic.twitter.com/VdIFrgiT8J — Raj Kumar (@crvishal) November 25, 2018

Will you charge for seat belts or should we bring our own? — Mohan Ramchandani (@mohan_melody) November 25, 2018

Hi @IndiGo6E here are some more things you charge on your flights:

Toilets

Seats: reclining, cushions, arm rests

“Insert credit card to open window blinds, reading lights or call the attendant”

Travel time charge (like @Uber)

Overhead oxygen masks

Priority emergency evacuation https://t.co/Tx0DOM5rws — vadakkus (@vadakkus) November 25, 2018

Beautiful. As per your revised policy, do you also charge for oxygen masks in case the plane loses altitude quickly? Do let me know so that I can carry my own. — Harihar Goswami (@harihar_goswami) November 25, 2018

So I’m supposed to pay extra for web check-in so that I can pre-order a meal which will save me money #Indigo — Yash Shanbhag (@yallahabb) November 26, 2018

After witnessing the reaction from people, Ministry of Civil Aviation swung into action and tried to calm the consumers by saying that it has taken note of the situation and is reviewing these fees to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework.