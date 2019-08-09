IndiGo for multilingual strategy to attract more customers

The airline is targeting eight Indian languages, including Bengali as part of their outreach programme, the company’s VP digital Nitin Sethi said here.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo is working on the multilingual approach in its digital strategy for attracting and retaining passengers from small cities, a company official said on Friday. The airline is targeting eight Indian languages, including Bengali as part of their outreach programme, the company’s VP digital Nitin Sethi said here. “Digital reach is very important for IndiGo and we are giving a lot of thrust on regional languages to reach out to more customers. We will launch the Hindi website by next quarter and app in the local language later,” the airline VP (Digital) Nitin Sethi told PTI. He was in the city to attend Digital Success Summit 2019, organised by Indus Net Technologies.

Also read| Article 370 revoked: How govt’s move may boost real estate market in Jammu & Kashmir

“Multilingual strategy is meant for greater reach and retention of customers. First-time fliers are the growth drivers. Traffic from tier II and III cities accounts for 25-30 per cent,” Sethi said. He said the airline has been giving an impetus for digital outreach for last five quarters and has created an in-house digital team of 50 members, he said adding that it is working closely with the startups and partners. He claimed the carrier has garnered a market share of 48.1 per cent as on June 2019.

Claiming that the airline carries about 6.5 million passengers in a month, Sethi said almost half of ticketing happens through its own channel and the rest is done by its partners. He said IndiGo is creating interactive contents and handholding videos for first-time passengers and will also launch self-service chatbot in the next two weeks, he said. “We had invested a lot in digital,” Sethi said without giving quantum of investments.