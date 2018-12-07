IndiGo first Indian carrier to have 200 aircraft in its fleet

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 10:28 AM

With the addition of VT-IZI, IndiGo has become the first Indian airline to have 200 aircraft in its fleet, the largest domestic carrier said in the communication.

Budget carrier IndiGo has said that it has become the first domestic airline to have 200 aircraft in its fleet. Four new aircraft have joined the fleet, including two Airbus A320 ceo (VT-IKA and VT-IKB) and two A320 neo (VT IZK AND VT-IZI), taking the fleet count to 200 and number of deliveries to 226, IndiGo said in an internal communication. With the addition of VT-IZI, IndiGo has become the first Indian airline to have 200 aircraft in its fleet, the largest domestic carrier said in the communication.

The Gurgaon-based no-frills carrier, which enjoys over 40 per cent of the total domestic traffic, had inducted the 100th aircraft on December 24, 2015. “It has taken us only three years to take delivery of another 100 planes,” it added. The airline’s fleet now comprises 123 A320ceos (current engine option), 61 A320 neos (new engine option) as well as 12 regional jets ATR. IndiGo currently offers over 1,200 flights to 63 domestic destinations, which include 49 domestic and 14 international ones.

