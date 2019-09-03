IndiGo finally at peace? Truce between promoters Bhatia, Gangwal could be true this time

This is not the first time that reports have surfaced about truce at IndiGo.

India’s largest airline IndiGo could finally be witnessing peace between promoters after months of public spat. In a recent letter to employees, CEO Ronojoy Dutta said: “I am glad that the disagreements have been resolved and we can all discard the shallow breathing borne out of anxiety and take deep yoga breaths as we restore our tranquillity,” signalling peace at the airline. Dutta also said that following the AGM on 27 August and board meeting on 30 August, the airline has resolved the ongoing issues of board members and Related Party Transfers (RPTs).

Rakesh Gangwal had raised red flags about the company’s governance policies and accused Rahul Bhatia-governed InterGlobe Enterprises of unnatural control over serious matters concerning the airline. This included the appointment of directors and Related Party Transactions. However, the company has now decided to expand the board to 10 members out of which, 4 will be independent directors, Dutta informed the employees, adding that the promoters’ issue didn’t touch the company, Times of India cited Ronojoy Dutta as saying. Earlier, Gangwal had also hinted at truce on August 23 as he showed his approval for changes proposed by the airline.

However, this is not the first time that reports have surfaced about truce at IndiGo. Earlier, several media reports claimed that the promoters have finally held out olive branches. Days later, co-founder Rakesh Gangwal alleged that the same reports were “planted” and reiterated that the issues were far from over. He also said that the reports were misleading and gave a false impression that the issues have been resolved. “I am … unable to support the resolution in the absence of the complementary Board resolution on the Articles and the RPT policy”,” Gangwal had said, earlier in August. SEBI had then directed the airline to submit a response over the same.

The feud between Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal was brought to public notice early in July 2019. Rakesh Gangwal had then written a 14-page letter to capital markets regulator Sebi accusing InterGlobe, IndiGo’s parent company, for having excessive control over pivotal decisions in India’s largest airline. Gangwal had then even went to the extent of saying that a “paan ki dukaan” would have handled the matters with more grace.