IndiGo festive sale: Now, grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check routes, details

IndiGo is offering such discounts on million seats for the second time in as many months.

IndiGo festive sale: Budget carrier IndiGo is offering all-inclusive discounted flight tickets for as low as Rs 999. The four-day sale begins today and customers need to book tickets before September 6 for travel between September 18 and March 30 next year. IndiGo is offering one million seats under this offer. While domestic flights can be booked for fares beginning as low as Rs 999, international flights can be booked at Rs 3,199.

Additionally, one can avail SuperCash worth 20 percent, up to Rs 600, when payment is made through MobiKwik wallet on the IndiGo website or mobile app. The discounts are applicable for bookings made nearly 15 days prior to the date of flight departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than March 30, next year.

“We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018. We are sure customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 999,” IndiGo’s chief commercial officer William Boulter said.

IndiGo is offering such discounts on million seats for the second time in as many months. The budget carrier IndiGo operates more than 1,100 flights each day to 52 destinations, which includes eight international ones. It owns a fleet of 160 aircraft.

The Gurugram-headquartered and Rakesh Gangwal-Rahul Bhatia-promoted InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, had posted a fall in net profit of 96.6 percent to Rs 27.8 crore in the June quarter. The airline had said that the fall in profit was due to adverse impact of foreign exchange and high fuel prices, as against to Rs 811 crore in Q1 of FY18.