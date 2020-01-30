IndiGo EGM: Shareholders reject amending this clause

Curiously, co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, whose RG Group had called for the meeting, was missing from the EGM. IndiGo founders Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia have since last year been involved in a bitter spat over the control of the airline.

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of InterGlobe Aviation, which runs low-cost airline IndiGo, on Wednesday rejected the special resolution to amend the Articles of Association of the company, aimed at removing the clause relating to right of first refusal to the co-promoters in case either of them choose to exit.

Curiously, co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, whose RG Group had called for the meeting, was missing from the EGM. IndiGo founders Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia have since last year been involved in a bitter spat over the control of the airline.

The meeting was headed by Meleveetil Damodaran, chairman, board of directors.

Bhatia and Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, attended the meeting. “The special resolution as set out in the notice has not been passed as the votes cast in favour (48.5584 %) of the resolution are less than the number of votes cast against (51.4416 %) the resolution,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Besides Gangwal, two directors of the company were also absent from the meeting. Shareholders were reportedly furious with Gangwal’s absence at the crucial meeting. The reason for his absence could not be immediately ascertained.

Earlier this week, Dutta told analysts that the management was “neutral” with respect to the dispute between the promoters of the airline. “The company really does not have any stand on this matter. We are totally neutral, it is really up to the shareholders to decide which way to go,” Dutta told analysts during a post-earnings conference call.

The RG Group, comprising Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family trust had called an EGM earlier this month, seeking the removal of clauses in the Articles of Association which give the right of first refusal (RoFR) to co-promoter Bhatia, in case of sale of shares.

The RG Group holds 36.64% of the paid-up share capital of the company. As of December 2019, Bhatia holds 37.87% stake in the company through InterGlobe Enterprises. The EGM was viewed by industry experts as a precursor to Gangwal’s exit from the airline. The shareholders’ agreement between Gangwal and Bhatia expired last year, but the Articles of Association continue.

The dispute between the promoters became public in July 2019 when Gangwal alleged lapses in corporate governance against Bhatia and InterGlobe Enterprises. Gangwal said that Bhatia undertook related party transactions without requisite approvals from the audit committee. In a complaint, Gangwal had sought intervention from the corporate affairs ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Bhatia had rejected the allegations and said that InterGlobe Enterprises followed due procedure.

The RG Group had earlier also sought an EGM in May 2019, which was turned down by the company’s board of directors. The Articles of Association have been a bone of contention between the two promoters, with Gangwal alleging it gives the Bhatia camp all powers over functioning of IndiGo. In October 2019, Bhatia invoked arbitration, seeking damages from Gangwal for non-compliance of shareholders agreement and the Articles of Association. The proceedings are ongoing at the London Court of Arbitration.

InterGlobe Aviation’s shares closed at Rs 1462.20 on BSE, up 0.62% on Wednesday.