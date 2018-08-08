IndiGo discount offer: Book domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 981; check routes

The discount offer is applicable on limited seats only.

IndiGo has come up with a discount offer that applies on domestic flight tickets. The offer begins August and is applicable till the month of October. The customers can purchase flight tickets for as low as Rs 981, according to the official website of the airline. The travel period of the offer starts from August 12 till October 8, 2018. The offer is valid till August 9 this year. The discount offer is applicable on a limited number of seats only. Here are a few routes which have been covered under the offer:

Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 981)

Goa-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,099)

Delhi-Goa (Rs 3,718)

Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,374)

Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,099)

Ranchi-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099)

Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,272)

Delhi-Patna (Rs 2,099)

Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,832)

Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 2,101)

Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,748)

Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 2,255)

The customers can also avail additional cashback booking through Airtel Payments Bank and MobiKwik E-wallets. Meanwhile, IndiGo had earlier come out with a lucrative scheme offering a flat 10 percent cashback for bookings made through Paytm. The offer was valid only for 6 August 2018 for flight bookings made between 00:01 hours and 23:59 hours on IndiGo’s website and mobile application, where the payment is made through One97 Communications’ Paytm app. The customers could avail a 10 percent cashback up to a maximum of Rs 500.

As per the terms and conditions available on IndiGo’s website, the minimum booking value to avail the offer was Rs 2,500. “A Customer is permitted to avail of the Offer only once during the Promotion Period. Cashback will be credited to the Customer’s Paytm account within 7 working days from the time of the Booking,” said IndiGo website.