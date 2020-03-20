Aviation Blues: Turbulence forces IndiGo to cut salaries

IndiGo has had to halt most of its international operations.

The country’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo, on Thursday said it will cut salaries up to 25% as traffic dwindles and capacities are cut, amid the outbreak of coronavirus. In an email to the staff, CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the company will institute pay cuts for most of its employees starting April 1. Dutta himself will be taking a 25% pay cut.

Senior vice presidents and above-grade employees in IndiGo will take a 20% pay cut, while the salaries of vice presidents and cockpit crew will be reduced by 15%. Assistant vice presidents and the airline’s cabin crew will take a 10% pay cut from April. “With a great deal of reluctance and a deep sense of regret we are therefore instituting pay cuts for all employees excluding Bands A & B,” Dutta said. IndiGo’s anticipated decision comes only days after the Wadia Group-promoted GoAir sent some of its staff on unpaid leave. The state-owned Air India is also mulling salary reductions as a part of cost-cutting measures.

Airlines globally have had to take drastic measures to offset the impact of the travel curbs resulting from the pandemic outbreak. IndiGo has had to halt most of its international operations. Around 23% of IndiGo’s traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was from international operations, said a report from brokerage Motilal Oswal. It said the impact on the airline industry is “particularly severe” and that IndiGo’s domestic bookings have reduced by 20%.

“With the precipitous drop in revenues the very survival of the airline industry is now at stake. We have to pay careful attention to our cash flow so that we do not run out of cash. Unfortunately, this means that we have to reduce our costs in line with the drop in revenues,” Dutta wrote to employees.

During the December quarter, the airline had total cash aggregating to Rs 20,068.7 crore, including free cash of Rs 9,412.8 crore. However, analysts told FE that the airline is likely to see a cash-burn of Rs 1,500-1,800 crore per quarter, if the industry situation remains the same. Dutta said IndiGo is “drawing up plans” to adapt to the temporary cutback in capacity.

The Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in many countries closing their borders to foreigners. The coronavirus, which was first detected in China in December 2019, has already resulted in over 8,000 deaths. There are globally over 2 lakh people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Central and state governments have taken several measures to limit social gatherings and non-essential travel.

IndiGo’s closest competitor, SpiceJet, on Thursday said it will suspend a majority of its international operations from March 21 to April 30, 2020. Tata Group-promoted Vistara has also shut its international operations till the end of March.

Peak impact of an outbreak is typically seen 3-4 months after the outbreak, analysts said.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines could lose up to $113 billion as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Shares of domestic airlines have fallen significantly since the outbreak, with IndiGo’s shares falling 29.3% and SpiceJet’s shares falling 65.6% over the last three months on BSE.