IndiGo CEO says gains from Jet Airways’ grounding to fade from June

Low-cost carrier IndiGo believes that gains from higher airfares following the grounding of Jet Airways will fade away from June, with rival carriers deploying aircraft on the vacant capacities. IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta on Monday said Jet\u2019s grounding helped the airline raise fares but the boost to ticket price will come down with airlines rushing to fill seats on the newly deployed aircraft. \u201cThe gains from grounding of Jet (Airways) started from last week of February and whole of March, helping the unit revenues (revenue per available seat kilometre) to increase by 3-4%. Revenues in April were also stronger. But in May we expect gains to somewhat dissipate and by June to fully disappear,\u201d Dutta said on a post-earnings call. Earlier in the day, Interglobe Aviation, that runs IndiGo said it had recorded a five-fold jump in its net profit year-on-year in the March quarter to Rs 590 crore. Dutta pointed out that most of the new capacity has gone into metro to metro routes which will pull the fares down in the 0-15 days booking window in the coming days. On the differences between promoters, Dutta said only one issue is remaining to be solved between Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal. Both had sought advice from their respective law firms reportedly over rights under the shareholders\u2019 agreement. \u201cThere are no differences regarding the strategy or international expansion or management control at the airline. \u201cThere is one issue which is remaining, which we expect will be resolved soon,\u201d Dutta added. The airline, which had a fleet size of 217 aircraft at FY19 end, plans to add a total of 53 planes including 15 A321neos to its fleet during 2019-20. It expects capacity addition by airlines will remain volatile for next three to four months. The largest domestic carrier has been adding capacities at a fast clip to expand to overseas markets. Its total international capacity is now 20% of the total capacity deployed. The airline increased its domestic capacity, measured in available seat kilometre, by 24% year-on-year while its international ASKs grew by 60% year-on-year. IndiGo chief operating officer Prock-Schauer said the airline has hired 285 pilots from Jet.