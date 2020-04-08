IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta showers praises on Air India: Check why Maharaja is getting applauses

IndiGo is also contributing to national relief efforts and has been commissioned to run over 30 flights to carry and supply medical equipment and other resources.

IndiGO CEO Ronojoy Dutta recently showered praises on national carrier Air India for the rescue work done by Maharaja in evacuating Indian citizens stranded in various cities across the globe as coronavirus fears gripped the world. “The employees of IndiGo would like to salute our colleagues over at Air India, for the heroic work they have been doing in evacuating Indians and other foreign nationals stranded in foreign countries,” Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo, said in a statement on Tuesday. IndiGo is also contributing to national relief efforts and has been commissioned to run over 30 flights to carry and supply medical equipment and other resources in the country at its own cost.

Replying to IndiGo, Maharaja tweeted: “Your words have touched the hearts of every Air Indian working tirelessly. Its heartening to see the entire aviation family serving the nation together in this time of crisis.”

Meanwhile, the aviation industry is battling its own crisis with normal services coming to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The domestic aviation is expected to take a year to bounce back to normalcy from the time lockdown lifts as the temporary shutdown causes massive losses to aviation. “For India to return to a pre-COVID operational fleet of 650 aircraft is likely to take up to 12 months from the time that restrictions are lifted, and this may be conservative,” industry advisor CAPA said in a report this week. The global aviation activity has slumped to one-third of its regular levels, according to data curated by Flightradar24. The airlines one of the worst hit sectors in the country due to coronavirus, according to a report by FICCI. As airlines stare at massive losses in revenues, several major carriers have announced paycuts for employees and SpiceJet has also releases five of its wet-lease jets to cut excessive costs.