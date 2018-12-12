IndiGo CEO-designate Gregory Taylor may be on his way out

IndiGo, which recently added its 200th aircraft, is growing at a very aggressive pace

Gregory Taylor, the CEO-designate at IndiGo Airlines, may be on his way out, three people aware of the development told FE.

The move dovetails with the appointment of Ronojoy Dutta, an industry veteran as a principal consultant earlier this month to develop a five-year business plan for the aggressively growing budget carrier.

Gregory Taylor was appointed senior adviser reporting to co-founder Rahul Bhatia directly in April this year after the much-hyped and surprise exit of IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh.

In a media release issued in April, IndiGo had said: “In coming months, the board will consider the appointment of Greg as president and CEO of the company, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and paperwork.” That appointment hasn’t happened till now.

IndiGo refused to comment.

Dutta and Taylor had worked together at the American carrier United Airlines — Taylor in a junior position and Dutta a board member.

“With the coming of Dutta, the dynamics has changed at IndiGo. Taylor was a lot junior to him at United and with both of them being advisers reporting to interim CEO and promoter, Rahul Bhatia, things are not a smooth sail,” said an industry source aware of the development.

Another source added: “The appointment of Taylor was, may be, a stop-gap arrangement.”

Taylor was the executive vice-president of revenue management and network planning at IndiGo between 2016-2017, but things have soured between Bhatia and him. “They don’t see eye-to-eye of late”, an industry executive said.

IndiGo, which recently added its 200th aircraft, is growing at a very aggressive pace and as it expands its fleet, the firm will need larger and diverse markets to expand to, thereby it will have to rely on the expertise of people like Dutta who has experience in both the Indian (Air Sahara president) and the international space.

Dutta has served the US market for 20 years, which IndiGo is looking to develop in near term as it adds bigger aircraft to it fleet soon, and has also experience of the Canadian market.