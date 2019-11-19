IndiGo cedes space, loses passengers in October; see who ate into the pie of India’s largest airline

Indian aviation industry suffered a major setback with the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX earlier this year

Budget carrier and domestic aviation market leader IndiGo flew fewer passengers in October 2019 while SpiceJet’s monthly passengers flown numbers increased. IndiGo’s market share was down to 47.4% from last month’s 48.2%. On the other hand, SpiceJet’s share rose to 16.3% from September’s 14.7%, according to latest DGCA data. Other major carriers including state-run Air India and Go Airlines also reported a decline in their passenger growth. However, IndiGo is still the market leader with almost every one in two passengers flown by the Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal-founded airline. SpiceJet trails with over 16% share.

While Indian aviation industry suffered a major setback with the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX earlier this year followed by the shut down of Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways in April, the industry has still reported an over 3% passenger growth rise during September 2018 to October 2019, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. While 11.46 crore passengers were flown within India from January-October 2018, the number has witnessed a marginal jump to 11.82 crore passengers during the January-October 2019 period.

According to the DGCA data, IndiGo has 47% share of domestic aviation and the airline maintains its top position even after the slip in October number of passengers. Following IndiGo is Ajay Singh’s SpiceJet, state-run Air India at 12.9%, Go Air at 10.6%, Air Asia at 6.1% and Vistara at 5%.

Further, the DGCA data has also reported the timeliness of various airlines and GoAir delivered highest number of on-time performance in October 2019 at 79.9%. On the other hand, Air India reported the lowest at punctuality at 54.3%, meaning one in two Air India flights are late. This takes into account data collected from four major airports in the country viz New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta recently said that India’s civil aviation sector is in its “golden age” with the industry having strong fundamentals. He also said that the competition among domestic carriers is healthy.