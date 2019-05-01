IndiGo cautions against fake job offers; here’s why airline asking job aspirants to be careful

Low-budget carrier IndiGo has cautioned the aspirants and applicants willing to land up in a job with the company, advising them to be careful of the fraudulent offers in airline\u2019s name. Posting a warning on microblogging site Twitter, IndiGo cautioned people of paying money in exchange for jobs to fraudsters claiming to represent the airline. These people are misusing the name of the brand and employees \u00a0in exchange for job opportunities, it added. Such fraudsters are using the IndiGo brand name to extract personal information and confidential bank details of candidates. The airline or its agents don\u2019t ask for credit or debit card number, CVV or net banking login ID or any other sensitive information from the aspirants, it added. The airline or its employees also don\u2019t ask to transfer funds to a personal account, it also said. Also read: Reliance Industries posts its lowest ever return on assets in last fiscal The company is working with concerned authorities to crackdown on such fraudulent domains, IndiGo added. The passengers are urged to show caution with their personal information and contact the airline directly to seek any kind of assistance for booking tickets, it added. Please be cautioned of certain people claiming to represent IndiGo - misusing the brand name & the names of our employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs. For information on IndiGo\u2019s official job postings,visit pic.twitter.com\/M4DLNBS1oO \u2014 IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 30, 2019 In November last year, Dell had also issued a similar warning against fake job offers on email. The multinational company had posted on the website a warning asking people to beware of such traps and not to interact or respond to such emails. Dell doesn\u2019t have a policy of asking for money from the job aspirants in lieu of job offers, it has then said. The multinational computer technology company had also advertised the same warning in leading national dailies across India on the same matter.