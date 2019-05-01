IndiGo cautions against fake job offers; here’s why airline asking job aspirants to be careful

Published: May 1, 2019

Low-budget carrier IndiGo has cautioned the aspirants and applicants willing to land up in a job with the company, advising them to be careful of the fraudulent offers in airline’s name.

indigo, indigo salary hike, indigo salary, indigo salary hike after three years,These people are misusing the name of the brand and employees  in exchange for job opportunities, it added.

Low-budget carrier IndiGo has cautioned the aspirants and applicants willing to land up in a job with the company, advising them to be careful of the fraudulent offers in airline’s name. Posting a warning on microblogging site Twitter, IndiGo cautioned people of paying money in exchange for jobs to fraudsters claiming to represent the airline. These people are misusing the name of the brand and employees  in exchange for job opportunities, it added.

Such fraudsters are using the IndiGo brand name to extract personal information and confidential bank details of candidates. The airline or its agents don’t ask for credit or debit card number, CVV or net banking login ID or any other sensitive information from the aspirants, it added. The airline or its employees also don’t ask to transfer funds to a personal account, it also said.

The company is working with concerned authorities to crackdown on such fraudulent domains, IndiGo added. The passengers are urged to show caution with their personal information and contact the airline directly to seek any kind of assistance for booking tickets, it added.

In November last year, Dell had also issued a similar warning against fake job offers on email. The multinational company had posted on the website a warning asking people to beware of such traps and not to interact or respond to such emails. Dell doesn’t have a policy of asking for money from the job aspirants in lieu of job offers, it has then said. The multinational computer technology company had also advertised the same warning in leading national dailies across India on the same matter.

