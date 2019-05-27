IndiGo bounces back with five fold jump in Q4, posts nearly Rs 600 crore net profit; key figures

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 589.6 crore in Q4FY19 up from Rs 117.6 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. The analysts in the CNBC TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 470 crore. The company had posted a 75 per cent year-on-year fall in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 190.90 crore in the December quarter. Interglobe Aviation posted a revenue of Rs 7,883.3 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 5,799.1 in the corresponding period of FY18, InterGlobe Aviation said in an exchange filing. \u00a0The company posted EBITDAR of Rs 2,192.6 crore as against Rs 1,1,32.1 crore in QYFY18. The margin increased to 27.8 per cent as aaginst 19.4 per cent in Q4FY18. Interglobe Aviation said in a regulatory filing that it expected a 30 per cent rise in available seat kilometres in the fiscal year 2020, a measure of the airline's passenger carrying capacity. The yield of the airline, a measure of airfare, surged 12 per cent during the quarter under review. Revenue per available seat kilometre, a measure of the carrier's operating earnings, surged 5.9 per cent to Rs 3.63 in January-March quarter, the company said in a BSE filing. Also read: 3 of the world\u2019s ten cheapest cities are in India; one is Delhi, check the other two Interglobe aviation has posted positive results at a time when the country\u2019s aviation sector is going through turbulence especially after Jet Airways grounded its operations a few months back. However, this also provided an opportunity to airlines such as IndiGo to raise prices on some routes. Even the high ATF prices are hurting the profitability of the aviation players. The shares of Interglobe Aviation ended the day at Rs 1,663, up 40.85, or 2.52 per cent on BSE on Monday.