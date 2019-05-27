IndiGo bounces back with five fold jump in Q4, posts nearly Rs 600 crore net profit; key figures

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 4:56:29 PM

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 589.6 crore in Q4FY19 up from Rs 117.6 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

IndiGo currently has a 47% market share in the domestic passenger market.Interglobe Aviation posted a revenue of Rs 7,883.3 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 5,799.1 in the corresponding period of FY18, InterGlobe Aviation said in an exchange filing.

Interglobe Aviation posted a revenue of Rs 7,883.3 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 5,799.1 in the corresponding period of FY18, InterGlobe Aviation said in an exchange filing.  The company posted EBITDAR of Rs 2,192.6 crore as against Rs 1,1,32.1 crore in QYFY18. The margin increased to 27.8 per cent as aaginst 19.4 per cent in Q4FY18.

Interglobe Aviation said in a regulatory filing that it expected a 30 per cent rise in available seat kilometres in the fiscal year 2020, a measure of the airline’s passenger carrying capacity. The yield of the airline, a measure of airfare, surged 12 per cent during the quarter under review. Revenue per available seat kilometre, a measure of the carrier’s operating earnings, surged 5.9 per cent to Rs 3.63 in January-March quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Interglobe aviation has posted positive results at a time when the country’s aviation sector is going through turbulence especially after Jet Airways grounded its operations a few months back. However, this also provided an opportunity to airlines such as IndiGo to raise prices on some routes. Even the high ATF prices are hurting the profitability of the aviation players. The shares of Interglobe Aviation ended the day at Rs 1,663, up 40.85, or 2.52 per cent on BSE on Monday.

