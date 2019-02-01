IndiGo BIAL in deal to build MRO facility in Bengaluru

The airline said it will have support infrastructure, including an engine QEC shop warehouse and engineering offices, for all repair & maintenance.

Budget carrier IndiGo will develop a new maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru, the company said on Thursday. The new facility will come up at the Kempegowda international airport and is likely to be operational by March 2020. It will be IndiGo’s second MRO unit in the country after Delhi airport.

The 13,000-square metre hangar would accommodate two narrow body aircrafts. The airline said it will have support infrastructure, including an engine QEC shop warehouse and engineering offices for all repair & maintenance.

“Kempegowda international airport, with its strategic location, will play an even more important role going forward. It is for this reason that IndiGo decided to build a hangar as the core of our maintenance centre in (the) South,” chief operating officer, IndiGo, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said in a statement.

IndiGo currently operates 158 daily departures out of Bengaluru, including eight international flights.