IndiGo appoints Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive

IndiGo on Thursday announced the appointment of industry veteran Ronojoy Dutta as its chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect. The move does not come as a surprise as Dutta’s appointment with the airline as a principal consultant since December was largely seen as a precursor to the top job at the budget airline.

The likely churn at the top leadership was first reported by FE in December along with the exit of CEO-designate Gregory Taylor who was appointed as a senior advisor reporting directly to co-promoter Rahul Bhatia after the exit of its president for a decade Aditya Ghosh in April last year.

Industry experts see the move as benefitting the airline. The appointment comes a day after the airline announced its third quarter results with a slump of 75% in its net profit to Rs 188 crore.

Dutta, who knows the domestic as well as the international markets, specifically the US, will help IndiGo’s next phase of growth which is primarily targeted at international passengers. The airline in the earnings call on Wednesday said its expansion going forward will be for the international market as there is a huge opportunity for Indian carriers who carry just 6% of the total share of the pie. Deploying its A321 neos to newer markets will offer a longer range to the airline.

“We are very pleased that Rono is joining the IndiGo team. His enormous and varied experience and understating of the complexities of the airline industry will be invaluable as IndiGo embarks on its next phase of growth,” said co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

IndiGo also said it has appointed seasoned bureaucrat M Damodaran as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the board.