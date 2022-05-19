IndiGo appoints Pieter Elbers as CEO as Ronojoy Dutta retires

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has appointed aviation industry veteran Pieter Elbers as its Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ronojoy Dutta, who retires on September 30. Elbers will join the airline on or before October 1.

Since 2014, Elbers has been the president and chief executive officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Air France–KLM Group. His appointment is subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo said in a regulatory update.

Elbers had started his career with KLM in 1992 at its Schiphol hub, and later held several managerial positions in The Netherlands, Japan, Greece and Italy. After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of Network and Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.

“What IndiGo’s employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive. I am very honoured and look forward to build upon this, working together with the entire IndiGo team,” Elbers said.

The Gurgaon-headquartered carrier also announced the retirement of current CEO Ronojoy Dutta, effective September 30. Dutta is hailed for guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid-19 period.

The Indian skies are set to be competitive again as travel restrictions across the world are being eased.

Earlier this month (May 12), Tata Sons-owned Air India appointed aviation industry veteran Campbell Wilson as its chief executive officer and managing director. Wilson, who has about 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines, he is the CEO of Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ (SIA’s) wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary. Tata Group is planning to turnaround Air India, which was divested recently, as soon as possible.

Jet Airways, which was grounded three years ago due to a financial crisis, is slated to commence commercial operations in the third quarter of this calendar year. The carrier had conducted proving flights recently, and is awaiting Directorate General of Civil Aviation approvals. Akasa, the new airline backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is also gearing up to start commercial operations in July.