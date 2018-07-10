IndiGo anniversary sale starts today: Fly for as low as Rs 1,212; check domestic, international fares

The discounted prices are valid for both domestic and international flights on the 6E network of no-frills airline IndiGo. (Reuters)

IndiGo sale: Planning a vacation soon? If yes, then domestic carrier IndiGo has an attractive offer lined up for you. To mark its 12th anniversary, IndiGo on Tuesday announced its biggest sale ever with fares as low as Rs 1,212. The four-day sale that begins July 10 and ends July 13 offers 12 lakh seats at a discount of nearly 25 percent for travel between July 25 and March 30, 2019, the airline website says. The discounted prices are valid for both domestic and international flights on the 6E network of no-frills airline.

“IndiGo is offering customers a four-day special sale starting at Rs 1,212 effective from July 10 till July 13. As part of the mega sale, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats for travel between July 25, 2018 and March 30, 2019 across the 6E network including the international routes,” airline said in a release.

PTI reported citing IndiGo’s chief strategy officer William Boulter as saying, “We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats. IndiGo will turn 12 on August 4 and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares.”

In addition, customers can also avail a five per cent cash-back of up to Rs 500 with a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 with SBI credit card, the company said.

Yesterday, AirAsia had announced a ‘Low Fare Madness’ offer under its special promotional scheme with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999. The tickets under this discount offer can be booked till July 15, 2018 for the travel period between February 1, 2019 and August 13, 2019, according to the official website of AirAsia India. Kochi, Jaipur, Ranchi, Chennai, New Delhi are among the select routes on which the offer applies. The flyers have to make advance bookings to avail the benefits of offer, according to the website.