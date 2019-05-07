IndiGo, already adding an aircraft a week, gears up for another large order; longer range this time

IndiGo is in talks with Airbus SE for another large plane order in a sign Asia\u2019s biggest budget carrier has no intention of letting up on a blistering pace of expansion. The Indian airline, which adds an aircraft to its fleet every week, is in discussions to buy a longer-range version of the European planemaker\u2019s newest narrow-body jet, according to Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta. Existing orders will see IndiGo through the next two years, Dutta said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. After that, the carrier is considering adding new planes including Airbus\u2019s long-distance A321neo LR and the yet-to-be-released A321 XLR, he said. \u201cWhen we order, we\u2019ll order in bulk for sure,\u201d Dutta said in New Delhi in his first interview since becoming CEO of the airline in January. \u201cI can\u2019t give you a tentative number, but it will be large. We need longer range.\u201d Buying Big Though Dutta didn\u2019t specify the size of IndiGo\u2019s next purchase, it\u2019s likely to be a multi-billion-dollar order based on the company\u2019s history. Its smallest order so far was for 100 A320 jets in 2005 worth $6 billion at list prices at the time. Given that the most-basic variant of the A320neo family today carry sticker prices of more than $100 million each, a large order could exceed $10 billion. Also read:\u00a0Boeing 737 Max 8 woes crimp Asian airlines\u2019 growth plans Operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., IndiGo is one of the few Indian carriers with enough cash to aggressively expand, and it\u2019s been mapping out a way to build a long-haul, low-cost business to take passengers from places like New Delhi to London. The carrier has managed to consistently make money even as domestic rivals struggle under a fierce fares war and the world\u2019s priciest jet fuel - partly because it commits to large plane orders to cap costs. Founded in 2005 by former US Airways CEO Rakesh Gangwal and former travel agent Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo has quickly outpaced all its rivals to grab almost half of the local market, making both founders billionaires. At more than $8.6 billion, the market value of Indigo\u2019s parent is almost double Air France-KLM\u2019s and ahead of Singapore Airlines Ltd., Dutta isn\u2019t satisfied. \u201cThere are a lot of airlines ahead of us,\u201d he said. \u201cWe would like to be one of the biggest, largest, profitable airlines in the world.\u201d Dutta was previously president of United Airlines, where he worked for nearly 20 years. A Harvard graduate, Dutta was also president of Indian budget carrier Air Sahara for two years before it was sold to Jet Airways. IndiGo shares rose as much as 1.7 percent, before paring all gains to trade 0.2 percent down at 1,558 rupees at 10:48 am on Tuesday in Mumbai. They have gained about 33 percent in the past 12 months. Top Customer IndiGo has specialized in buying in bulk, ordering 430 jets in the A320neo family on top of an initial contract for 100 older A320 models. That\u2019s made IndiGo one of the biggest buyers of Airbus\u2019s best-selling plane. Such large-scale orders help airlines negotiate discounts and better maintenance terms. \u201cOne of the things that\u2019s key to our success is keeping the fleet cost down, and fleet cost is only down when you order in bulk,\u201d Dutta said. Also read:\u00a0Electric two-wheelers: Govt may ease eligibility norms for claiming subsidy While IndiGo has so far confined past orders to Airbus, it hasn\u2019t ruled out buying Boeing Co. jets in the future, according to Dutta. And the order being discussed with Airbus hasn\u2019t been finalized. IndiGo is also playing rivals off each other when it comes to engines. It\u2019s in talks with CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co. and France\u2019s Safran SA, in addition to current supplier Pratt & Whitney for a new turbine order, according to the CEO. IndiGo opted for Pratt & Whitney-powered engines for the first 150 of its A320neos jets, and like other carriers has faced issues including a faulty seal that triggered a three-month delivery halt. The problems are easing, and Pratt has stepped up spare engine supplies to keep planes flying, he said. \u201cWe are negotiating right now for an engine order,\u201d Dutta said. \u201cWe are negotiating with everybody. We don\u2019t have a fixed agenda. We\u2019ll go this way or that way, whatever makes sense.\u201d