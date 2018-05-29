Costlier flight! IndiGo levies fuel surcharge; you will now pay this much more for domestic air travel

With this, IndiGo will levy an additional charge of Rs 200 on routes shorter than 1,000 km.

India’s largest domestic airline IndiGo has bitten the bullet and has decided to levy a fuel surcharge on its India flights with almost immediate effect to make up for rising fuel costs, it said in a statement. “IndiGo announces fuel surcharges to counter the recent upward surge in oil prices,” it said in a statement on late Tuesday evening. “The surcharge will be applicable on domestic trips ie within India, effective midnight on May 29, 2018,” the statement added.

With this, IndiGo will levy an additional charge of Rs 200 on routes shorter than 1,000 km, while it will add Rs 400 to the ticket price for flights with routes longer than 1,000 km in distance, it said. For perspective, Delhi-Mumbai flight is over 1,000 route kilometres, and will now cost Rs 400 more.

IndiGo said, “A marginal increase in airfares in the form of fuel surcharge will not have any significant adverse impact on the air-traffic demand.”

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “With ATF prices in India having risen around 25% in the current month compared to the same period last year, and at the highest in last three years, the airline is compelled to pass some of the increased cost burden to customers as a fuel surcharge. In the context of the past decade, where airfares in India have reduced by nearly 50 per cent in real terms (i.e. adjusted for inflation), we are confident that this marginal increase in the form of fuel surcharge will not have any significant adverse impact on demand.”

Kumar further added, “We are hopeful that the 1.5 lakh plus passengers flying with IndiGo each day will continue giving us support. We assure our customers that this move of reintroduction of fuel surcharges will not much impact the low fares that are being charged, and will not change IndiGo’s positioning as a low cost carrier that is also synonymous with being on-time and providing courteous and hassle free service.”