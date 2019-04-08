IndiGo adds 20 domestic, 3 international flights from Mumbai; now flies to 18 foreign destinations

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 4:12 PM

Considering a flight crunch in the country, IndiGo has also introduced 20 more domestic flights which will begin operations on 15 April.

IndiGo is currently the largest airline in India with around 40 per cent of the domestic passenger market share.

Budget carrier IndiGo has expanded its international and domestic profile with the introduction of daily new flights. With 3 new international and 20 domestic flights, IndiGo has enhanced connectivity with Mumbai, the airline said.

Jeddah and Dammam are the new additions to IndiGo’s international destinations while Abu Dhabi was an existing one. However, the new flight now ensures Mumbai-Abu Dhabi connectivity, IndiGo said. The airline will begin operation on 5 June 2019 for Mumbai-Jeddah route, from 15 May to Mumbai-Abu Dhabi routes Daily non-stop flights between Mumbai-Dammam will start from 5 July 2019, it added.

Considering a flight crunch in the country, IndiGo has also introduced 20 more domestic flights which will begin operations on 15 April. “This is an effort to make it easier for customers to find affordable fares during the busy season,” IndiGo said in a statement. Available from both Delhi and Mumbai, these new additions will be temporary. The airline is taking bookings for the same.

Also Read: Modi wins over traders: ‘BJP manifesto far better, Congress did nothing for us’

The recent additions will be operational in phases. The new flights which have been launched (all Mumbai to and fro) are Vadodara, Patna, Hyderabad, Kochi, Nagpur, Varanasi, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Speaking about the strategic new flights, “Jeddah being the commercial capital and the gateway for Haj, Dammam being the growth centre in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi being a major cultural and commercial centre in UAE, are critical markets for strengthening our presence in the Middle-East,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said. In India, Mumbai is the commercial hub and hence there is a great potential in connecting the Middle-East with it, he added.

Previously, Vistara had also expanded its flights to cater to the peak summer season by adding 14 new flights. To be operational only during 16 April-15 July 2019, the new flights include Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Kolkata routes. Vistara will also serve Hyderabad-Pune route for the period 7 April- 30 April 2019, one flight a day, it had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IndiGo adds 20 domestic, 3 international flights from Mumbai; now flies to 18 foreign destinations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition