IndiGo 3 days sale: Now, book domestic tickets for as low as Rs 899, check details

Flight to Bengaluru from Delhi starts at Rs 2,799.

Budget airline IndiGo has come up with three days sale. Now, fly at domestic fares starting at Rs 899, and international fares starting at Rs 3399 thanks to IndiGo’s ongoing offer. The sale is valid from 5 March to 7 March 2019. The travel period of the same is valid from 20 March to 28 September 2019, the company’s website said. Also, the prices under the offer are inclusive of all the taxes, it added.

Flight to Bengaluru from Delhi starts at Rs 2,799, according to the airline’s official website. Some other attractively priced routes include Delhi to Chandigarh which is priced at Rs 1,299 during this period. You can also fly for as low as Rs 7,690 from Delhi to Phuket and for Rs 8,244 from Delhi to Dubai. Mumbai to Dubai flight was observed to be Rs 9,027.

Under the offer, bookings need to be made at least 15 days prior to the date of departure.

Other offers

For those who are travelling with the family consisting of 4-9 people (not inclusive of infants), a special Friends and Family discount is offered by IndiGo. The same can be availed by checking the Family and Friends tab under Departure city.

IndiGo is also giving 20% cashback of maximum Rs 2,000 to IndusInd Bank (IBL) Cards users. In order to avail this, the bookings must be made from IndiGo’s website, or the mobile application by using IBL card. Also, a minimum booking of Rs 4,000 is needed for the same.

MobiKwik users can get 15% Supercash, up to Rs 800, by paying with MobiKwik, the company’s website said. For this, the bookings need to be made using IndiGo’s website and IndiGo’s mobile application by using a Mobikwik Wallet.

20% off on food and beverages can be enjoyed on-board the IndiGo flight by using Mastercard Credit Cards.

By paying via Airtel money or Airtel payment bank, a 10% cashback up to a maximum of ₹200 can be availed. This offer is valid until 31 March 2019.